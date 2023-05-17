Rare white orca spotted off Japanese coast for first time in two years

A rare white orca has been filmed off the coast of Japan.

The marine mammal was spotted in Shiretoko Peninsula, Hokkaido, for the first time in two years on 13 May.

Sightseeing cruise staff captured footage of the 26ft male swimming in a pod of other killer whales, as they are also known.

Orcas are usually black and white but white ones have occasionally been seen in the ocean.

It is not clear if the colouring is a result of albinism.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.