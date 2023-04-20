Prince Harry ‘won’t attend’ King’s Coronation Concert and other festivities

The Duke of Sussex will not attend King Charles III’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on 7 May, according to reports.

Prince Harry will reportedly attend the ceremony on 6 May, but he will miss subsequent festivities so he can return to California to be with his family and celebrate his son Archie’s birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

A source told The Mirror that the visit would be “fleeting.”

“Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family,” they said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.