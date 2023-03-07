Trapped kitten ‘fished’ out from drain with tuna and high-tech cameras

Footage from New South Wales shows the moment a trapped kitten was ‘fished” out from a drain by innovative firefighters.

The crew used tuna to lure the stray cat toward safety, all the while using high-tech cameras to watch its movements and guide it.

Roadworkers heard the distressed kitten meowing in Greenacre, near Sydney, and called firefighters to come to the rescue.

NSW firefighters said one of the roadworkers decided to adopt it, “allowing it to live out its remaining eight lives in comfort.”

