Lidl Christmas advert stars raccoon on mission to bring festive joy

Lidl's 2023 Christmas advert tells the story of a raccoon on a mission to save a young boy's cuddly toy.

The clip begins with the animal looking at a family decorating a Christmas tree when their dog accidentally smashes the son's favourite monkey decoration.

Later on, the mother buys a cuddly toy in her Lidl shop but drops it on the way home - however, the raccoon comes to the rescue.

The advert, which serves as a reminder to viewers of the impact of small acts of kindness, will premiere during Friday's (3 November) episode of Emmerdale.