Workers abseil down the London Eye to give the attraction a fresh coat of paint ahead of the first official day of spring today (20 March).

The full paint refresh, which takes place every three years, requires an estimated 5,000 litres to cover the whole of the 443ft (135m) observation wheel.

Construction on the London Eye started in 1998 and the attraction was initially intended to celebrate the turning of the Millenium.

Similar to the Eiffel Tower in France, it was supposed to be temporary, however, it is now a permanent part of the London skyline.