London Pride 2024: Thousands line streets for Britain’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebration

Thousands of people lined the streets of London for the capital’s 52nd Pride event.

An estimated 32,000, including more than 500 LGBTQ+ groups, flocked to Hyde Park Corner to watch or join in the parade on Saturday (29 June).

Weaving through the capital, the parade marched down Whitehall before celebrations began at various locations.

Headliners included singer Bebe Rexha, Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson, and RuPaul's DragCon stars Drag Syndrome in Trafalgar Square.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also spotted joining in the celebrations.