Rita Ora confirms she and Taika Waititi are married

Rita Ora has confirmed that she is married to Taika Waititi, seemingly after months of keeping their nuptials under wraps.

The star, 32, revealed the news while promoting her new single “You Only Love Me” last Friday.

“I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” Ora explained.

While she did not share where or when the wedding took place, she did reveal that it “was perfect” and “exactly, exactly how I wanted”.

