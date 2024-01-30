Martin Lewis tells viewer ‘I don’t care’ after he shares credit score problem

Martin Lewis gave his honest opinion after a viewer told him that his credit score had dropped.

Speaking on Tuesday's (30 January) Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the MoneySavingExpert heard from a man who said his credit score dropped by "30 or more points" from his 100 per cent score after changing his phone Sim contract to £10 a month.

In response, Lewis told the viewer: "I don't care".

Clarifying his comments, he added: "That's not me being flippant... You shouldn't care either for the simple reason that your credit score doesn't really mean anything."