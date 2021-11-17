Meghan Markle shared a hilarious car story when appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in a clip shared on their social channels.

The Duchess of Sussex explained how she used to climb in the boot of her Ford Explorer Sport that had a dodgy door on the driver’s side of the car.

The story seemed to be well-enjoyed by all those in the audience, with Markle saying that it had been a very different experience driving into the Warner Brothers lot these days.