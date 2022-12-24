Swan waddles between traffic on M62

Drivers were brought to a halt when a swan strolled into oncoming traffic on the M62.

The adventurous swan was filmed waddling along the left lane of the carriageway, causing cars around to slow down drastically and apply hazard lights.

A motorist spotted the animal whilst travelling near Wakefield, West Yorkshire on Friday December 23.

The unfazed animal caused brief traffic delays to some of the thousands of people travelling ahead of the Christmas period.

Sign up for our newsletters.