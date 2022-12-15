William and Kate all smiles at carol concert following Harry and Megan revelations

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they attended a royal carol service at Westminster Abbey, despite further accusations lodged against them by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended alongside their parents, as Kate hosted the annual televised Together at Christmas, which will be broadcast over the holidays.

In the second part of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary, the Duke accuses his brother William of shouting at him during the Sandringham summit.

