You may be hiding your valuable items in obvious places burglars check.

Hiding belongings under your mattress is one of the oldest tricks in the book , here are some suggestions to switch it up.

When hiding things in the wardrobe, deter burglars by storing them in random places such as a box labelled something completely unrelated.

Drawers are also obvious places so people are urged to hide them in socks.

Using other rooms may deter thieves.

Kitchen cupboards are filled with container possibilities.

The freezer, however, is a place burglars consider first so maybe steer clear of that.

