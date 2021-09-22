Pangolins are one of the most endangered species in the world, but many of us may not be clued up on the interesting facts surrounding the creatures.

San Diego Zoo is home to two of the animals and Night Safari officers are on hand to help visitors learn more about them.

The scaley, insect-eating mammal use their noses to find ants and termites to eat and their impressive sense of smell has been dubbed a "supersense".

Found in a variety of habitats including tropical and flooded forests, in both Asia and Africa, pangolins are increasingly victims of illegal wildlife crime.