Parkour athletes shut down Paris shop front lights to combat energy waste

A group of parkour athletes in Paris have been combatting energy waste by shutting down the lights on shop fronts across the city.

This clip shows members of the group climbing up walls to turn off lights while showing off their moves.

Parkour is a sport that involves getting from A to B while negotiating obstacles by running, jumping, and climbing.

"There are many shop windows lit up at night and for no good reason. So given I can turn them off, I try to do it as much as possible," one activist said.

