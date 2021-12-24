Prince Charles and Camilla read Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Prince Charles and Camilla, along with some special guests, read extracts from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as part of Camilla’s Reading Room network on Instagram.

Others taking part include actors Miriam Margolyes, Paterson Joseph, Sir Derek Jacobi, Simon Callow, Stephen Mangan and Bridgette Amofah.

The initiative was launched on Instagram at the start of 2021 with the aim of becoming a hub for communities around the world to celebrate literature in all its forms.

It was inspired by the success of Camilla’s reading lists shared during the pandemic in 2020.

