Queen Camilla makes dancing pledge after Strictly star gives her shoes

Queen Camilla met with Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe on a visit to Cambridge, where the dancer gave the royal a pair of tap shores.

The Queen and the Strictly star attended a community centre which holds dance classes for beginners.

“I’ve always wanted to tap dance, and in my dotage perhaps it’s something I could take up,” the Queen said in a conversation with the dancer.

“She adores the show and never misses it,” said the South African dance star.