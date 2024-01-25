Plane passenger horrifies neighbour with ‘gross’ barefoot behaviour

A furious Reddit user has posted a rant about a passenger's behaviour they were horrified by.

The flier posted a photo that allegedly showed their neighbour's bare heel getting very close to their personal space.

“On my flight and in my bubble,” the Redditor captioned the photograph.

Fellow social media users quickly reacted, with many equally as repulsed by the barefoot display.

“Ewww, that heel looks like the bottom of an English muffin,” one wrote in the comments section underneath the photo.