How will the role of the Royal Family continue to develop as they navigate their way through the modern era?

To answer these questions, The Independent’s lifestyle editor Harriet Hall hosted an expert panel discussion, as part of our weekly virtual event series.

She was joined by our associate editor Sean O’Grady, along with Graham Smith, the CEO of pressure group Republic and Kristen Meinzer, a US-based British royals commentator.

For the full recording of the event, please click here.