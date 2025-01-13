Sam Thompson breaks silence on Zara McDermott split with four-word verdict

Sam Thompson has publicly addressed his "split" from Zara McDermott for the first time on his podcast with Pete Wicks.

Speaking on Monday's (13 January) episode of Staying Relevant, the TV personality, 32, spoke about how he's been dealing with his breakup.

It was reported earlier this month that Thompson and the Love Island star, 28, had broken up after five years together.

Appearing to speak about the reported split, Thompson said: “It was tough. It’s been a tough month.

“A real tough month.”