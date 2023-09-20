Seal pups tangled in fishing net freed by public on South African beach

Two seal pups trapped in a fishing net were freed by members of the public at a beach in South Africa.

The young animals went back into the sea after passers-by cut through the nets.

James Suter, who filmed the rescue, said: "We were in the West Coast National Park... So grateful they all made it.

"It was a very tangible reminder of how important it is to educate ourselves, clean up our beaches and work to ensure plastic and things like this are not in our oceans," he added in an Instagram post from 10 September.

Suter said a third pup was rescued off-camera.