Shirley Ballas tells fans she's seeing doctor after they spot ‘lump’ in armpit

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has told fans that she has booked herself in for a doctor’s appointment after several viewers of the show raised concerns over “lumps” they could see in her armpit.

The head judge shared an Instagram message from her dressing room ahead of the show on Saturday (16 October), and added: “To all women out there, please keep checking yourselves and to those people that were concerned enough to message me that they saw lumps and bumps, I’m very grateful.”