A silverback gorilla from Dallas Zoo has gone viral after showing off his impressive “breakdancing” skills on TikTok.

Footage shows the ape, named Zola, splashing around in his enclosure and clapping his hands before bending down and spinning on one foot.

His moves -reminiscent of a seasoned street dancer - have been “liked” an incredible 2.4 million times on TikTok.

Zola first caught attention in 2017 after his keepers posted a different video of him dancing in a tub of water, spinning and flailing his arms.

