Simon Calder has shared his tips to beat the February half-term holiday price wars as flight tickets soar to nine times the normal price.

Last minute easyJet ski flights to the Alps are currently selling at up to £1,223 return – without baggage; while a morning flight from London Gatwick to Geneva on 15 February has only one outbound seat left at £588.

Ccoming back early afternoon a week later there are two inbound spaces at £635.

The identical flights moved seven days later cost a total of £134 – meaning the half-term premium is 1,013 per cent.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent shares all you need to know.