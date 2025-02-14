Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
02:33
Simon Calder shares how to beat half-term holiday price wars as flights soar to 9 times the normal price
Simon Calder has shared his tips to beat the February half-term holiday price wars as flight tickets soar to nine times the normal price.
Last minute easyJet ski flights to the Alps are currently selling at up to £1,223 return – without baggage; while a morning flight from London Gatwick to Geneva on 15 February has only one outbound seat left at £588.
Ccoming back early afternoon a week later there are two inbound spaces at £635.
The identical flights moved seven days later cost a total of £134 – meaning the half-term premium is 1,013 per cent.
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent shares all you need to know.
Up next
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
02:58
Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:00
Renee Zellweger admits Colin Firth made her cry filming Bridget Jones
00:29
Watch: Zelensky warns Putin is preparing for war against Nato
01:06
Question Time audience member tears into MPs over immigration debate
00:30
Legislators propose $10K fine for men ‘ejaculating without intent’
00:21
What Arne Slot did moments before Merseyside derby red card
01:01
Alan Smith: Fergie tried to get me to join Man Utd while watching soap
00:25
Travis Kelce drops retirement hint after Super Bowl loss to Eagles
01:03