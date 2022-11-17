Nasa shares new views of Earth from Artemis 1 spacecraft on course for the moon

Nasa has released footage showing new views of the Earth that was captured by Artemis 1’s Orion capsule.

The rocket, which is making its way to the moon, was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre for a 25-day mission through deep space.

This video shows the spectacular views as recorded by Orion spacecraft’s hardware around nine hours into the journey.

It was finally launched on the third attempt after months of delays, and Nasa says the mission will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.

