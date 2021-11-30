Four-year-old amputee hikes through Storm Arwen to become youngest to scale Snowdon

A four-year-old amputee hiked through snow and wind to become the youngest to scale Snowdon.

Albie-Junior Thomas had his left foot amputated when he was 15 months old after he was born with a condition that made it deformed and his leg shorter.

On Sunday - in the wake of Storm Arwen - he scaled 3,560ft to the peak of the highest mountain in Wales.

Accompanied by dad, the little lad chose the harder Pyg track to the summit, and made it up and down in less than five hours - beating the average adult.

