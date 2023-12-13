Tourist rescues stray kitten that slipped through drain grate

A stray kitten that slipped through a drain grate was rescued by a German tourist in Thailand on 12 December.

The heartwarming footage shows the tourists fishing the two-month-old feline out of a drain using a net to pull it to safety.

He was passing through the area when he heard the kitten crying before seeking help from locals.

The cat was taken to a vet after the rescue, and paperwork is reportedly in progress so the visitor can bring the kitten back to Germany with him.