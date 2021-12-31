Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub born at London Zoo

London Zoo has celebrated the birth of a Sumatran tiger cub, born as part of a global effort to save the critically endangered animals.

The Sumatran subspecies - native to Indonesia - are the rarest in the world, with only an estimated 300 remaining in the wild.

Footage captured on the London Zoo's "cubcam" shows mother Gaysha cleaning and feeding her tiny cub, just hours after its birth on 12 December.

The baby can also be seen taking its first wobbly steps in the adorable video.

