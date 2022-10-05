Rihanna is said to be “nervous but excited” about headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

It was confirmed in late September that the nine-time Grammy Award winner will be providing the entertainment at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, traditionally one of the biggest shows an artist can do.

She finally broke her silence on how she is feeling ahead of the event when approached by a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Rihanna said.

