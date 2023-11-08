UK’s tallest living Christmas tree lit up with 1,800 bulbs

The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree has been lit up with 1,800 energy-saving bulbs to officially begin the countdown to the big day.

Festive bulbs have been installed on the giant redwood tree, which stands 37m tall, at Wakehurst, Haywards Heath.

The decorations have been put up ahead of the Glow Wild winter lantern trail which opens on 23 November.

Russell Croft, Arboretum manager at Wakehurst, climbed the tall tree to make final checks ahead of the switch-on.

Marking a milestone 10 years, Glow Wild will light up Kew’s wild botanic garden later this month.