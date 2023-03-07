Moment elephant uses trunk to flip truck in Thailand

The moment an elephant used its trunk to flip over a truck in Thailand has been caught on camera.

This clip shows the wild animal tossing the vehicle as it tried to pass it on a rural road in Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary.

It happened in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiap district in central Thailand, around 44 miles away from Bangkok.

According to local news reports, officials responded to the scene and were able to usher the elephant away.

The driver was then helped out of the truck without any injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.