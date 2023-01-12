Adorable pups go viral as they ride 'doggy day care' bus 'like humans'

A group of adorable dogs have gone viral on TikTok after they were filmed em-barking on a “puppy bus” to go for walks in Alaska.

The pups are strapped in to assigned seats by Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway.

Each dog gets a complimentary chicken liver treat for the ride, according to business owners Mo and Lee Thompson.

“I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I’m driving sometimes. And I see all the dogs back there. And I can’t believe we do this for a living,” Lee told Alaska Public Media.

