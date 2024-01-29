TikTokers use ketchup to put relationships to ‘test’

TikTok users are "testing" their relationships using a common household condiment.

Content creators have posted videos under the "ketchup challenge" trend, pouring sauce onto a surface and asking their male partners to clean it.

They then record their significant other's reaction to the task.

While some TikTokers have posted that they were "impressed" with their partner's response, some social media users were left confused by the test.

“Oh wow. How amazing that an adult can clean a countertop. I can’t believe he’s so talented,” one commented.