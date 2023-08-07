A TikToker has described having the “biggest heart attack” of her life after spotting Rishi Sunak at a Taylor Swift Soulcycle class in California.

Hannah Harmelin recalled how she saw “secret service” and security lined up inside and outside of the building, and she initially thought Swift herself was going to make an appearance at the class.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t her favourite artist who turned up - but the prime minister instead.

“I’m freaking out the whole time,” Harmelin explained.

“The class ends, I’m looking around trying to see where she is, turns out it is the prime minister of the UK. Apparently, he’s a Swiftie.”