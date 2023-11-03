TK Maxx Christmas advert puts lighthearted festive spin on farmyard

TK Maxx's 2023 Christmas advert, "Festive Farm," features a group of animals stepping out of a barn to show off their yuletide outfits.

The farm residents are seen strutting in designer outfits the farmer's wife has bought for them.

Also featuring in the clip is a teddy bear the retailer sells as part of its festive charity gifts collection, with a donation of £3 from the sale of each bear going to the Prince's Trust.

The clip will premiere on Friday, 3 November at 9:45pm during Don’t Look Down for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.