Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge shares list of restaurant cancellations amid omicron surge

Chef Tom Kerridge has spoken out about the number of cancellations that have been made at his restaurants, claiming that he has seen as many as 645 bookings scrapped in the past week, due to the surging omicron Covid variant.

The Brit, who is a Michelin-starred chef, tweeted a video showing a document that listed all of the recent table cancellations from just one restaurant.

In captioning the video, Kerridge admitted that public health is the "most important thing", but urged the government to help support the hospitality industry.

