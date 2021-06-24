The heartwarming moment a bilingual toddler tells a family friend about her day at the zoo in both sign language and English has gone viral.

Two-year-old Kate Sinclair, from Northern Ireland, is first seen signing to describe her day out before switching seamlessly to English to finish her conversation.

Her father Anthony is deaf and says his clever daughter picked up sign language on her own, without ever being taught.

“She acquired it naturally by communicating with me and my family,” he said.