Tyson Fury stunned at price of Nutella and ice lollies during weekly shop at Asda

Tyson Fury appeared stunned at the price of Nutella and ice lollies as he shopped in Asda this week.

The boxing legend was in Saudi Arabia last week to watch on as British rival Anthony Joshua secured an emphatic knockout win over former UFC star Francis Ngannou.

But he came back down to earth with a bump, joining his wife Paris for the weekly shop.

Fury filmed the pair deliberating over which chocolate spread to buy, going back and forth on some options, before turning their attention to ice lollies.

“Put them back! They’re a fiver for some ice lollies - I don’t think so,” he told Paris.

“Get them ones that are a quid. Value for money.”