Prince Charles has warned that tackling climate change is “utterly essential” as a heatwave grips the UK.

On a day when much of the country sweltered in the face of extreme temperatures, the Prince of Wales said the “climate crisis really is a genuine emergency”.

Thermometers passed 38C in England on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year, and Tuesday is believed to be the hottest UK day on record as temperatures reached 40C.

Charles has long been an advocate for tackling climate change and has campaigned for action on the issue for decades.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.