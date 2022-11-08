The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.

Footage showed empty number balls as lottery officials asked for more time to draw them to fulfil “required security protocols” in one of the 48 states.

“Because of a technical problem, we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time,” one broadcast said.

Players were urged to hold on to their tickets until the numbers were drawn.

