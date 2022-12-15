Polar bear makes snow angels at Utah zoo

A polar bear at a zoo in Utah was spotted making “snow angels” after the area received more than 10 inches of snow.

Nikita, one of the animals at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, was seen enjoying the extreme weather, which forced the facility into a rare closure.

“Polar bears have incredible snow adaptations,” Hogle Zoo wrote on social media, sharing the clip.

According to local reports, Salt Lake City faced its largest snow event in nearly two years with this week’s storm.

