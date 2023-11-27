Long-time Walmart worker’s emotional goodbye message goes viral: ‘End of an era’

A long-time Walmart employee has gone viral after giving an emotional sign-off to her fellow employees.

Gail Lewis called time on her career at the store in Illinois, where she’s worked for the past 10 years.

“Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said into a walkie-talkie.

“10-year associate Morris, Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.”

While her message to customers was brief Lewis became emotional when she got to her car after leaving her beloved store for the last time.

“Today was the end of an era for me,” she said.

“It’s a happy sad because I’m going to be going to a better job. Those people became like family, I’ve been through a lot with them.”

Her TikTok video has been viewed nearly 25 million times in just 10 days.