A teenager aiming to be the youngest woman ever to fly around the world solo has been halted in the US.

Due to issues with her Russian visa, Zara Rutherford has been forced to stop her flight in Alaska as she sorts out new documentation.

Her visa expired on 2 October, having failed to make it into the country in time after delays to her takeoff.

Rutherford's current plan, once back in the air, will see her fly through Russia and Japan, into the Philippines and India, then back to Belgium to complete her journey.