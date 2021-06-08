White House press secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters president Joe Biden is “not taking advice” from Donald Trump or the Republican Party on issues relating to migration or the border.

Ms Psaki’s comments come after vice president Kamala Harris was criticised for telling those in Guatemala considering crossing the US border “do not come” during a news conference with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei.

The vice president has also dismissed calls from conservatives and even Fox News for her to visit the border.