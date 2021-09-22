Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a rainforest quip as he met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in a sideline event to the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr.Johnson met the world’s richest man to discuss Amazon’s tax bill and the billionaire’s pledge to $1 billion to nature conservation.

During the opening pleasantries, the PM said: ‘Amazon is coming to the rescue of the Amazon’, which got a smile out of the tech personality.

The pair also spoke about the online giant paying a fair level of taxation in the UK to which Mr.Bezos told him that governments must decide taxation frameworks.