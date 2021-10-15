Counter-terror police have taken over the investigation into the murder of Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

Essex Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and later confirmed that counter-terror detectives were investigating his motivations.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and being led by officers from the specialist counter-terror command," Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said.

"It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident."

