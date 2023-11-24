Red Cross convoy reaches Rafah crossing with released Hamas hostages

The first group of Israeli hostages released by Hamas has reached the Rafah crossing in a Red Cross convoy.

The convoy crossed into Egypt just before 6pm local time on Friday 24 November.

“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages”, the Red Cross said. “It’s a tremendous relief that after enduring weeks of distress, they can finally reunite with their families.”

If the four-day fighting pause holds, it is expected that 50 hostages will be freed in return for 150 Palestinian people in Israeli detention.

Their release comes as part of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which was agreed on Wednesday 22 November, temporarily pausing seven weeks of war in Gaza.