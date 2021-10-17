Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said she believes the threat to MPs might never be eliminated.

She was speaking on Sunday (17 October) following the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday (15 October).

The MP for Wigan told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Sir David‘s murder was “heartbreaking”.

She added: “It does make you very anxious but none of us are going to stop doing our job as a consequence.”

Nandy also called for an increase in MP security, as the response has been “far too patchy”.