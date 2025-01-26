Liverpool head coach Arne Slot hailed his team’s “almost perfect” performance after their 4-1 win over Ipswich, which kept them six points clear at the top of the table. Cody Gakpo netted twice, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah also scored, with Salah marking his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield in front of a record crowd of 60,420.

“For 85 minutes, it was nearly the perfect performance,” Slot said.

With his goal in this victory, Salah has now surpassed Thierry Henry to become the seventh all-time top scorer in Premier League history.