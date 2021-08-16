Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen rang BBC journalist Yalda Hakim live on air to discuss the group’s future plans in Afghanistan following weeks of conflict across the country.

After a scramble to get the spokesperson heard on live TV, the BBC jouranlist interrogated Shaheen over the groups plans after the Taliban insurgency declared victory in Afghanistan, 20 years after being removed from power.

Suhail said: “We assure the people in Afghanistan, particularly in the city of Kabul, that thier properties, their lives are safe - there will be no revenge on anyone” and claimed they are “awaiting a peacful transfer of power”.