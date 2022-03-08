Ukrainian President Zelensky to address UK MPs about Russian invasion

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to give an unprecedented virtual address to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had granted the request for Mr Zelensky to read a statement on the invasion by Russia in the chamber at 5pm.

The leader, who has won praise for his stirring messages to the Ukrainian people, will be beamed in on TV screens seen by MPs.

